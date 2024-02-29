Delaware hosts Doherty and Northeastern

Northeastern Huskies (12-17, 7-9 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (17-12, 9-7 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northeastern Huskies (12-17, 7-9 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (17-12, 9-7 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -5.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Chris Doherty scored 21 points in Northeastern’s 70-62 victory against the Hampton Pirates.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 7-5 at home. Delaware scores 74.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Huskies are 7-9 in conference games. Northeastern is ninth in the CAA with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Doherty averaging 2.3.

Delaware scores 74.1 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 72.2 Northeastern allows. Northeastern averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Delaware gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jyare Davis is scoring 17.5 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 15.2 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Doherty is averaging 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Huskies. Harold Woods is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

