Degenhart leads Boise State against Air Force after 22-point game

Boise State Broncos (19-8, 10-4 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (9-17, 2-12 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Boise State Broncos (19-8, 10-4 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (9-17, 2-12 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits the Air Force Falcons after Tyson Degenhart scored 22 points in Boise State’s 92-72 victory against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Falcons have gone 4-10 at home. Air Force is eighth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.3 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

The Broncos are 10-4 against MWC opponents. Boise State is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Air Force averages 67.3 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 66.9 Boise State gives up. Boise State has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 46.8% shooting opponents of Air Force have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rytis Petraitis is averaging 14.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Falcons. Beau Becker is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

Degenhart is shooting 52.3% and averaging 16.6 points for the Broncos. Max Rice is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 25.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.