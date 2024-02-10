Degenhart and Boise State host No. 22 Utah State

Boise State Broncos (16-7, 7-3 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (19-4, 7-3 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Boise State Broncos (16-7, 7-3 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (19-4, 7-3 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits the No. 22 Utah State Aggies after Tyson Degenhart scored 25 points in Boise State’s 75-62 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Aggies have gone 10-1 in home games. Utah State is second in the MWC with 17.1 assists per game led by Darius Brown II averaging 6.7.

The Broncos are 7-3 in conference matchups. Boise State is fifth in the MWC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by O’Mar Stanley averaging 3.8.

Utah State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Boise State gives up. Boise State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Utah State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 10.9 points, 6.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Great Osobor is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Chibuzo Agbo is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 14.4 points. Degenhart is averaging 17.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.