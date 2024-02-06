Degenhart and Boise State host Colorado State

Boise State Broncos (16-6, 7-2 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (17-5, 5-4 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Boise State Broncos (16-6, 7-2 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (17-5, 5-4 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State takes on the Colorado State Rams after Tyson Degenhart scored 29 points in Boise State’s 94-56 win against the Air Force Falcons.

The Rams have gone 11-1 in home games. Colorado State is eighth in the MWC in rebounding with 32.4 rebounds. Nique Clifford leads the Rams with 7.0 boards.

The Broncos are 7-2 in conference matchups. Boise State ranks fourth in the MWC with 37.0 rebounds per game led by O’Mar Stanley averaging 6.6.

Colorado State makes 50.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than Boise State has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Boise State has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 44.3% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stevens is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 16.6 points, 7.1 assists and 1.5 steals. Clifford is averaging 14.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Degenhart is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Broncos. Max Rice is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

