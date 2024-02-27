Degenhart and Boise State host Air Force

Boise State Broncos (19-8, 10-4 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (9-17, 2-12 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Boise State Broncos (19-8, 10-4 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (9-17, 2-12 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -9.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits the Air Force Falcons after Tyson Degenhart scored 22 points in Boise State’s 92-72 victory against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Falcons have gone 4-10 at home. Air Force gives up 71.3 points and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

The Broncos are 10-4 in conference play. Boise State scores 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game.

Air Force averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Boise State allows. Boise State has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 46.8% shooting opponents of Air Force have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rytis Petraitis is shooting 47.8% and averaging 14.9 points for the Falcons. Beau Becker is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Air Force.

Cam Martin is averaging 5.2 points for the Broncos. Degenhart is averaging 17.6 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 25.4 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

