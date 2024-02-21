Deen scores career-high 35, makes program-record 9 3-pointers as Bradley downs Missouri State 86-62

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Duke Deen scored a career-high 35 points and made a program-record nine 3-pointers as Bradley beat…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Duke Deen scored a career-high 35 points and made a program-record nine 3-pointers as Bradley beat Missouri State 86-62 on Wednesday night.

Deen shot 13 for 17, including 9 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Braves (19-9, 11-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Malevy Leons added 17 points while going 7 of 14 from the floor, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 5 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds. Connor Hickman shot 4 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Bears (15-13, 7-10) were led by Alston Mason, who recorded 19 points. Matthew Lee added 14 points and five assists for Missouri State. Cesare Edwards also recorded 13 points and six rebounds.

Bradley took the lead with 6:15 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Deen led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 33-27 at the break. Deen scored a team-high 25 points in the second half.

