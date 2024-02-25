Deen scores 11 as Bradley defeats Illinois State 48-45

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Duke Deen scored 11 points to help Bradley hold off Illinois State 48-45 on Saturday night.…

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Duke Deen scored 11 points to help Bradley hold off Illinois State 48-45 on Saturday night.

Deen shot 5 for 15, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc, for the Braves (20-9, 12-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Malevy Leons had eight points and seven rebounds.

The Redbirds (14-15, 8-10) were led by Johnny Kinziger with 10 points. Kendall Lewis added seven points, six rebounds and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

