Deen leads Bradley against UIC after 23-point performance

UIC Flames (10-15, 3-11 MVC) at Bradley Braves (17-8, 9-5 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bradley…

UIC Flames (10-15, 3-11 MVC) at Bradley Braves (17-8, 9-5 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts the UIC Flames after Duke Deen scored 23 points in Bradley’s 74-67 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Braves are 10-3 on their home court. Bradley is fourth in the MVC scoring 75.4 points while shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Flames are 3-11 in conference games. UIC has a 5-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Bradley scores 75.4 points, 7.3 more per game than the 68.1 UIC gives up. UIC averages 69.2 points per game, 1.3 more than the 67.9 Bradley allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deen is averaging 13.8 points and 4.2 assists for the Braves. Malevy Leons is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Isaiah Rivera is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 14.4 points. Christian Jones is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Flames: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.