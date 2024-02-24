Dean scores 20 as Miami (OH) defeats Central Michigan 88-60

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Bradley Dean’s 20 points helped Miami (Ohio) defeat Central Michigan 88-60 on Saturday night. Dean also…

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Bradley Dean’s 20 points helped Miami (Ohio) defeat Central Michigan 88-60 on Saturday night.

Dean also contributed five rebounds for the RedHawks (13-14, 7-7 Mid-American Conference). Reece Potter shot 5 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to add 15 points. Evan Ipsaro shot 3 for 4 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Chippewas (16-11, 10-4) were led by Anthony Pritchard, who posted 16 points and five assists. Aidan Rubio added nine points for Central Michigan. In addition, Markus Harding had eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

