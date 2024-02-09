Dean, Florida International Panthers take on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (8-15, 2-6 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (8-15, 3-5 CUSA) Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (8-15, 2-6 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (8-15, 3-5 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jared Jones and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders visit Arturo Dean and the Florida International Panthers in CUSA action Saturday.

The Panthers are 7-4 in home games. Florida International is 3-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Blue Raiders have gone 2-6 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Florida International is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Middle Tennessee allows to opponents. Middle Tennessee averages 63.4 points per game, 13.8 fewer points than the 77.2 Florida International gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javaunte Hawkins is scoring 12.5 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Panthers. Dean is averaging 11.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Jones is averaging 9.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Jestin Porter is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.