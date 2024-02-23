Dean and Florida International host Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (13-14, 5-7 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (9-18, 4-8 CUSA) Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (13-14, 5-7 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (9-18, 4-8 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Arturo Dean scored 24 points in Florida International’s 76-71 victory over the Liberty Flames.

The Panthers are 8-5 in home games. Florida International is ninth in the CUSA in rebounding with 32.4 rebounds. Dean leads the Panthers with 5.0 boards.

The Gamecocks are 5-7 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State is 2-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Florida International scores 73.6 points, 8.6 more per game than the 65.0 Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State averages 70.1 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 76.3 Florida International gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dean is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Panthers. Javaunte Hawkins is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Quincy Clark is averaging 8.3 points for the Gamecocks. KyKy Tandy is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

