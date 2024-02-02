De La Rosa leads Columbia against Harvard after 24-point game

Columbia Lions (10-7, 1-3 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (10-7, 1-3 Ivy League) Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Columbia Lions (10-7, 1-3 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (10-7, 1-3 Ivy League)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -6; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia visits the Harvard Crimson after Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 24 points in Columbia’s 84-81 win against the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Crimson have gone 6-3 at home. Harvard is sixth in the Ivy League in rebounding with 35.1 rebounds. Chisom Okpara leads the Crimson with 5.1 boards.

The Lions are 1-3 in Ivy League play. Columbia is fourth in the Ivy League with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Blair Thompson averaging 5.7.

Harvard makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Columbia has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Columbia scores 8.3 more points per game (79.9) than Harvard gives up to opponents (71.6).

The Crimson and Lions face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Mack is scoring 18.8 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Crimson. Okpara is averaging 19 points over the past 10 games for Harvard.

De La Rosa is averaging 14.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Avery Brown is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

