Dawes scores 19, Richmond has double-double in Seton Hall’s 68-62 win over St. John’s

ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes scored 19 points, Kadary Richmond had a double-double and Seton Hall beat St. John’s…

ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes scored 19 points, Kadary Richmond had a double-double and Seton Hall beat St. John’s 68-62 on Sunday night in the Red Storm’s third game this season at UBS Arena.

Richmond had 18 points while going 6 of 14 and 6 of 9 from the free throw line, and he collected 11 rebounds for the Pirates (17-9, 10-5 Big East Conference). Dre Davis shot 4 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

Daniss Jenkins finished with 17 points, six assists and three steals for the Red Storm (14-12, 6-9). Joel Soriano added 13 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for St. John’s.

Dawes scored nine points in the first half and Seton Hall went into the break trailing 41-29. Seton Hall used a 12-2 second-half run to come back from a one-point deficit and take a 64-55 lead with 1:03 remaining. Richmond scored 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.