Davis scores 26, Eastern Illinois tops Southeast Missouri State 75-57

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Kyndall Davis’ 26 points helped Eastern Illinois defeat Southeast Missouri State 75-57 on Thursday night. Davis…

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Kyndall Davis’ 26 points helped Eastern Illinois defeat Southeast Missouri State 75-57 on Thursday night.

Davis added nine rebounds for the Panthers (12-14, 6-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Corey Swayer Jr. added 15 points, five rebounds and three steals. Tiger Booker scored 11.

Marqueas Bell led the Redhawks (8-18, 3-10) with 17 points. Josh Earley added 15 points and eight rebounds. Rob Martin had eight points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.