Davis scores 20 as Southern defeats Alabama A&M 69-62

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Brandon Davis had 20 points in Southern’s 69-62 victory against Alabama A&M on Saturday night.

Davis shot 4 for 10 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free throw line for the Jaguars (14-9, 8-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tidjiane Dioumassi scored 13 points while going 4 of 12 and 5 of 7 from the free throw line, and added six assists. Delang Muon was 1 of 3 shooting and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Chad Moodie finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for the Bulldogs (5-18, 4-6). Cameron Tucker added 12 points, six rebounds and two steals for Alabama A&M. In addition, Omari Peek-Green had nine points.

Both teams next play Monday. Southern hosts Alabama State and Alabama A&Msquares off against Grambling on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

