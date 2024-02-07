Davis puts up 25 as Seton Hall beats Georgetown 76-70

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dre Davis had 25 points and 10 rebounds in Seton Hall’s 76-70 victory over Georgetown on…

Kadary Richmond scored 20 points while shooting 3 of 8 from the field and 13 for 16 from the line, and added seven rebounds and eight assists for the Pirates (15-8, 8-4 Big East Conference). Al-Amir Dawes had 11 points.

Supreme Cook finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for the Hoyas (8-14, 1-10). Dontrez Styles also scored 20 points and added seven rebounds for Georgetown. Jayden Epps finished with 15 points and seven assists. The loss was the Hoyas’ seventh straight.

Seton Hall turned a three-point second-half lead into an 11-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it a 51-40 lead with 15:01 left in the half. Richmond scored 11 second-half points in the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

