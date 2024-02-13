Davis leads Tennessee Tech against Tennessee State after 20-point outing

Tennessee State Tigers (15-10, 8-4 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (8-17, 3-9 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Tennessee State Tigers (15-10, 8-4 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (8-17, 3-9 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts the Tennessee State Tigers after Josiah Davis scored 20 points in Tennessee Tech’s 62-53 overtime win against the Lindenwood Lions.

The Golden Eagles are 5-6 in home games. Tennessee Tech averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Tigers are 8-4 in OVC play. Tennessee State scores 74.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Tennessee Tech makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Tennessee State averages 74.0 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 74.8 Tennessee Tech allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayvis Harvey averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Davis is shooting 57.7% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Christian Brown is shooting 46.4% and averaging 13.8 points for the Tigers. EJ Bellinger is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.