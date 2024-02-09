Davis leads Tennessee Tech against Lindenwood after 20-point game

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-17, 2-9 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-16, 2-9 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-17, 2-9 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-16, 2-9 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech faces the Lindenwood Lions after Josiah Davis scored 20 points in Tennessee Tech’s 88-69 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Lions are 4-7 on their home court. Lindenwood has a 3-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Golden Eagles are 2-9 against conference opponents. Tennessee Tech averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Lindenwood scores 65.6 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 75.8 Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech averages 68.3 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 71.8 Lindenwood gives up to opponents.

The Lions and Golden Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Haymon averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 5.7 points while shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc. Keenon Cole is averaging 18.9 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

Jayvis Harvey is averaging 15.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Golden Eagles. Kyle Layton is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 63.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 26.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

