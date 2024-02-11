Davis leads Seton Hall against Villanova after 25-point game

Seton Hall Pirates (15-8, 8-4 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (12-11, 5-7 Big East) Philadelphia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Seton Hall Pirates (15-8, 8-4 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (12-11, 5-7 Big East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall visits the Villanova Wildcats after Dre Davis scored 25 points in Seton Hall’s 76-70 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Wildcats are 7-4 on their home court. Villanova is sixth in the Big East with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Eric Dixon averaging 2.4.

The Pirates have gone 8-4 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall ranks second in the Big East with 39.2 rebounds per game led by Jaden Bediako averaging 7.5.

Villanova is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 41.1% Seton Hall allows to opponents. Seton Hall scores 6.6 more points per game (73.7) than Villanova allows to opponents (67.1).

The Wildcats and Pirates square off Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Hausen is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 6.1 points. Dixon is averaging 16.8 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for Villanova.

Al-Amir Dawes is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 14 points. Davis is shooting 50.4% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Pirates: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 41.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

