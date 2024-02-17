Davis leads Eastern Illinois against Lindenwood after 26-point game

Lindenwood Lions (8-18, 2-11 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (12-14, 6-7 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Lindenwood Lions (8-18, 2-11 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (12-14, 6-7 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -8.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts the Lindenwood Lions after Kyndall Davis scored 26 points in Eastern Illinois’ 75-57 victory over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Panthers are 7-6 on their home court. Eastern Illinois is 5-11 against opponents over .500.

The Lions are 2-11 in conference games. Lindenwood is 4-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Eastern Illinois is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Lindenwood allows to opponents. Lindenwood’s 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Eastern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (44.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tiger Booker is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Nakyel Shelton is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Keenon Cole is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Lions. Jeremiah Talton is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 62.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

