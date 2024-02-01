Davis, Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens to visit Lowe, William & Mary Tribe

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-9, 4-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (8-13, 3-5 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-9, 4-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (8-13, 3-5 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chase Lowe and the William & Mary Tribe host Jyare Davis and the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens in CAA action Thursday.

The Tribe are 6-3 on their home court. William & Mary averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 4-4 against CAA opponents. Delaware has a 6-8 record against opponents above .500.

William & Mary averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Delaware allows. Delaware averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than William & Mary gives up.

The Tribe and Fightin’ Blue Hens face off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lowe is averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Tribe. Trey Moss is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

Cavan Reilly averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Davis is averaging 18.4 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

