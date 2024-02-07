Davis, Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens take on the Towson Tigers

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (14-9, 6-4 CAA) at Towson Tigers (14-9, 7-3 CAA) Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (14-9, 6-4 CAA) at Towson Tigers (14-9, 7-3 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware visits Towson in CAA action Thursday.

The Tigers are 10-0 in home games. Towson is eighth in the CAA with 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Charles Thompson averaging 5.4.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 6-4 in CAA play. Delaware ranks seventh in the CAA with 35.6 rebounds per game led by Christian Ray averaging 8.6.

Towson is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Delaware allows to opponents. Delaware averages 11.7 more points per game (75.9) than Towson gives up (64.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson is averaging 8.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Tigers. Nendah Tarke is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

Cavan Reilly is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, while averaging 10 points and 1.5 steals. Jyare Davis is shooting 45.9% and averaging 17.0 points over the past 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

