Davis’ 20 lead Tennessee Tech past Lindenwood 62-53 in OT

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Josiah Davis had 20 points in Tennessee Tech’s 62-53 overtime win over Lindenwood on Saturday…

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Josiah Davis had 20 points in Tennessee Tech’s 62-53 overtime win over Lindenwood on Saturday night in which the Golden Eagles ended their six-game losing streak.

Davis had 13 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (8-17, 3-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Rodney Johnson Jr. added 17 points while going 7 of 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range), and they also had seven rebounds. Diante Wood had seven points and shot 3 of 9 from the field.

Keenon Cole led the Lions (8-17, 2-10) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Darius Beane added 10 points and two steals for Lindenwood. Jaylon McDaniel also had nine points.

Tennessee Tech plays Tuesday against Tennessee State at home, and Lindenwood visits SIU-Edwardsville on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.