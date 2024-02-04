Davidson visits Loyola Chicago following Watson’s 20-point game

Davidson Wildcats (12-8, 2-5 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (14-7, 6-2 A-10) Chicago; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Davidson Wildcats (12-8, 2-5 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (14-7, 6-2 A-10)

Chicago; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -4.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts the Davidson Wildcats after Des Watson scored 20 points in Loyola Chicago’s 77-62 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Ramblers have gone 10-2 in home games. Loyola Chicago averages 16.6 assists per game to lead the A-10, paced by Braden Norris with 4.7.

The Wildcats are 2-5 against A-10 opponents. Davidson ranks fifth in the A-10 scoring 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Grant Huffman averaging 8.0.

Loyola Chicago makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Davidson has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Davidson averages 72.2 points per game, 4.8 more than the 67.4 Loyola Chicago gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Philip Alston is averaging 13.1 points for the Ramblers. Watson is averaging 14.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

Huffman is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Bobby Durkin is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.