Davidson leads Nevada against No. 17 Utah State after 22-point performance

Nevada Wolf Pack (17-5, 4-4 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (19-3, 7-2 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada visits the No. 17 Utah State Aggies after Nick Davidson scored 22 points in Nevada’s 90-60 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Aggies are 10-0 in home games. Utah State has a 17-3 record against opponents above .500.

The Wolf Pack are 4-4 in conference games. Nevada ranks sixth in the MWC shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

Utah State makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than Nevada has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Nevada averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Utah State allows.

The Aggies and Wolf Pack face off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Brown II is averaging 11.2 points, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Great Osobor is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Davidson is averaging 11 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Jarod Lucas is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

