Davidson hosts Hall and George Mason

George Mason Patriots (15-8, 4-6 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (13-9, 3-6 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces the Davidson Wildcats after Keyshawn Hall scored 20 points in George Mason’s 85-79 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Wildcats have gone 7-4 at home. Davidson ranks fifth in the A-10 with 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Grant Huffman averaging 8.4.

The Patriots are 4-6 in conference matchups. George Mason ranks eighth in the A-10 with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Hall averaging 7.6.

Davidson makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than George Mason has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). George Mason averages 6.3 more points per game (73.7) than Davidson gives up to opponents (67.4).

The Wildcats and Patriots face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huffman is averaging 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, five assists and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Reed Bailey is averaging 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 38.8% over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Hall is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 14.0 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Patriots: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

