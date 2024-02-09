Davidson hosts George Mason after Hall’s 20-point outing

George Mason Patriots (15-8, 4-6 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (13-9, 3-6 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

George Mason Patriots (15-8, 4-6 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (13-9, 3-6 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason visits the Davidson Wildcats after Keyshawn Hall scored 20 points in George Mason’s 85-79 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Wildcats have gone 7-4 in home games. Davidson is seventh in the A-10 with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Reed Bailey averaging 1.7.

The Patriots are 4-6 in A-10 play. George Mason averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Davidson makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than George Mason has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). George Mason averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.2 per game Davidson gives up.

The Wildcats and Patriots square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Durkin is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 9.3 points. Grant Huffman is averaging 17 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Hall is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 14.0 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Patriots: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

