Davidson and Nevada host No. 24 San Diego State

San Diego State Aztecs (18-5, 7-3 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (18-5, 5-4 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada plays the No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs after Nick Davidson scored 25 points in Nevada’s 77-63 win over the Utah State Aggies.

The Wolf Pack have gone 11-1 at home. Nevada is sixth in the MWC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Davidson averaging 1.7.

The Aztecs are 7-3 in conference matchups. San Diego State averages 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

Nevada makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than San Diego State has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). San Diego State has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Nevada have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is shooting 42.3% and averaging 17.0 points for the Wolf Pack. Kenan Blackshear is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Lamont Butler is averaging 9.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Aztecs. Jaedon LeDee is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

