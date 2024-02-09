Dartmouth visits Harvard, looks to break road skid

Dartmouth Big Green (5-14, 1-5 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (11-8, 2-4 Ivy League) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Dartmouth Big Green (5-14, 1-5 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (11-8, 2-4 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth travels to Harvard looking to end its nine-game road slide.

The Crimson are 7-4 on their home court. Harvard is seventh in the Ivy League with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Justice Ajogbor averaging 1.8.

The Big Green have gone 1-5 against Ivy League opponents. Dartmouth ranks eighth in the Ivy League with 11.6 assists per game led by Jaren Johnson averaging 2.2.

Harvard is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Dartmouth allows to opponents. Dartmouth averages 60.2 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 71.8 Harvard allows.

The Crimson and Big Green face off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Louis Lesmond is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, while averaging 9.7 points. Chisom Okpara is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

Johnson is averaging 6.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Big Green. Dusan Neskovic is averaging 11.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 36.0% over the past 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Big Green: 2-8, averaging 58.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

