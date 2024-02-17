Dartmouth takes on Cornell, seeks to stop 4-game slide

Dartmouth Big Green (5-16, 1-7 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (18-4, 7-1 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 6…

Dartmouth Big Green (5-16, 1-7 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (18-4, 7-1 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth looks to end its four-game skid with a win against Cornell.

The Big Red have gone 8-0 at home. Cornell averages 83.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Big Green are 1-7 in conference play. Dartmouth is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cornell scores 83.3 points, 13.5 more per game than the 69.8 Dartmouth gives up. Dartmouth averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Cornell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Gray is averaging 10.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Big Red. Nazir Williams is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Cornell.

Dusan Neskovic is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Big Green. Jayden Williams is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Big Green: 1-9, averaging 57.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

