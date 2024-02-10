Dartmouth plays Harvard on 9-game road skid

Dartmouth Big Green (5-14, 1-5 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (11-8, 2-4 Ivy League) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Dartmouth Big Green (5-14, 1-5 Ivy League) at Harvard Crimson (11-8, 2-4 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -10.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth will aim to stop its nine-game road losing streak when the Big Green play Harvard.

The Crimson have gone 7-4 in home games. Harvard is fifth in the Ivy League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.8 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Big Green are 1-5 in conference play. Dartmouth is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Harvard is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Dartmouth allows to opponents. Dartmouth averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Harvard allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Louis Lesmond is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, while averaging 9.7 points. Chisom Okpara is shooting 53.9% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

Brandon Mitchell-Day is averaging 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Big Green. Dusan Neskovic is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Big Green: 2-8, averaging 58.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.