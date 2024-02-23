Dartmouth hosts Pennsylvania following Slajchert’s 32-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-15, 1-8 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (5-17, 1-8 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Pennsylvania Quakers (9-15, 1-8 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (5-17, 1-8 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quakers -6.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania takes on the Dartmouth Big Green after Clark Slajchert scored 32 points in Pennsylvania’s 71-64 loss to the Brown Bears.

The Big Green have gone 5-5 at home. Dartmouth ranks eighth in the Ivy League with 26.3 points per game in the paint led by Dusan Neskovic averaging 9.3.

The Quakers are 1-8 in Ivy League play. Pennsylvania averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Dartmouth is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Pennsylvania allows to opponents. Pennsylvania averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Dartmouth allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Munro is averaging 6.5 points for the Big Green. Neskovic is averaging 14.5 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the past 10 games for Dartmouth.

Slajchert is averaging 17.5 points for the Quakers. Tyler Perkins is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 1-9, averaging 59.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Quakers: 1-9, averaging 66.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

