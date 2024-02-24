Dartmouth hosts Lee and Princeton

Princeton Tigers (20-3, 8-2 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (5-18, 1-9 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Princeton Tigers (20-3, 8-2 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (5-18, 1-9 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton faces the Dartmouth Big Green after Xaivian Lee scored 27 points in Princeton’s 66-53 win over the Harvard Crimson.

The Big Green are 5-6 on their home court. Dartmouth is eighth in the Ivy League scoring 61.5 points while shooting 40.3% from the field.

The Tigers are 8-2 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 14.5 assists per game led by Lee averaging 3.6.

Dartmouth is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Princeton allows to opponents. Princeton has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 44.7% shooting opponents of Dartmouth have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dusan Neskovic is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Big Green. Brandon Mitchell-Day is averaging 8.3 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Dartmouth.

Lee is shooting 47.1% and averaging 18.4 points for the Tigers. Caden Pierce is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 1-9, averaging 61.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

