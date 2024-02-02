Dartmouth hosts Cornell following Williams’ 20-point performance

Cornell Big Red (15-3, 4-0 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (5-12, 1-3 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 7…

Cornell Big Red (15-3, 4-0 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (5-12, 1-3 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -10.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell visits the Dartmouth Big Green after Nazir Williams scored 20 points in Cornell’s 83-68 victory over the Princeton Tigers.

The Big Green are 5-3 on their home court. Dartmouth is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Big Red are 4-0 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Dartmouth scores 60.9 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 75.4 Cornell allows. Cornell averages 15.5 more points per game (85.3) than Dartmouth allows (69.8).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Johnson is averaging 6.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Big Green. Dusan Neskovic is averaging 8.7 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 34.6% over the past 10 games for Dartmouth.

Isaiah Gray is averaging 10.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Big Red. Chris Manon is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 3-7, averaging 59.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Big Red: 8-2, averaging 85.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.