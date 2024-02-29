Darrick Jones Jr. scores 21 to spark Le Moyne past Wagner 70-56

SYRACUSE, N. Y. (AP) — Darrick Jones Jr.’s 21 points helped Le Moyne defeat Wagner 70-56 on Thursday night. Jones…

Jones shot 8 for 14, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Dolphins (13-16, 8-7 Northeast Conference). Luke Sutherland scored 14 points, going 5 of 10 and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Kaiyem Cleary had 12 points and was 4 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

The Seahawks (13-14, 7-8) were led by Melvin Council Jr., who recorded 21 points. Wagner also got 10 points from Julian Brown. In addition, Seck Zongo finished with six points, seven rebounds and five steals.

Both teams next play Saturday. Le Moyne visits Saint Francis (PA) and Wagner plays Fairleigh Dickinson at home.

