Daniels leads New Hampshire against Bryant

New Hampshire Wildcats (13-8, 5-3 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (14-9, 6-2 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes on the Bryant Bulldogs after Clarence O. Daniels II scored 32 points in New Hampshire’s 89-73 victory over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Bulldogs are 6-2 on their home court. Bryant is the top team in the America East with 15.2 assists per game led by Earl Timberlake averaging 4.2.

The Wildcats are 5-3 in America East play. New Hampshire has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Bryant makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than New Hampshire has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). New Hampshire averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Bryant allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherif Kenney is averaging 19.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Timberlake is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.

Daniels is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ahmad Robinson is averaging 16.2 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 82.5 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

