Daniels leads Cal Baptist against Seattle U after 29-point showing

Seattle U Redhawks (12-9, 5-5 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (13-7, 6-3 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts the Seattle U Redhawks after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 29 points in Cal Baptist’s 81-79 win over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Lancers have gone 9-3 in home games. Cal Baptist has a 4-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Redhawks are 5-5 in conference play. Seattle U has a 3-4 record in one-possession games.

Cal Baptist scores 69.3 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 68.5 Seattle U allows. Seattle U has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Cal Baptist have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is averaging 18.9 points for the Lancers. Brantly Stevenson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Brandton Chatfield is averaging 10.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Redhawks. John Christofilis is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 37.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 37.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

