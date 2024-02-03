Daniels and New Hampshire host UMass-Lowell

New Hampshire Wildcats (12-8, 4-3 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (15-5, 6-1 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

New Hampshire Wildcats (12-8, 4-3 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (15-5, 6-1 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -10; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire visits the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Clarence O. Daniels II scored 21 points in New Hampshire’s 86-79 loss to the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The River Hawks have gone 7-2 in home games. UMass-Lowell leads the America East averaging 80.3 points and is shooting 49.2%.

The Wildcats are 4-3 against America East opponents. New Hampshire is second in the America East with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Daniels averaging 7.8.

UMass-Lowell’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UMass-Lowell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayinde Hikim is shooting 41.2% and averaging 15.4 points for the River Hawks.

Daniels is averaging 20.8 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

