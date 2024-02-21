D’Amico, Hensley lead Southern Illinois over Murray State 72-68

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Troy D’Amico scored 20 points and Jarrett Hensley secured the victory with four points in the…

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Troy D’Amico scored 20 points and Jarrett Hensley secured the victory with four points in the final 41 seconds as Southern Illinois knocked off Murray State 72-68 on Wednesday night.

D’Amico was 8 of 16 shooting (4 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Salukis (18-10, 10-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Hensley, who broke a tie with 41 seconds left and iced the win with two free throws witheight seconds to go, finished 6 of 7 from the field to add 15 points. Trent Brown shot 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Jacobi Wood led the way for the Racers (11-17, 8-9) with 17 points and six rebounds. Quincy Anderson added 15 points for Murray State. Nick Ellington also had 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

