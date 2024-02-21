Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » D'Amico, Hensley lead Southern…

D’Amico, Hensley lead Southern Illinois over Murray State 72-68

The Associated Press

February 21, 2024, 10:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Troy D’Amico scored 20 points and Jarrett Hensley secured the victory with four points in the final 41 seconds as Southern Illinois knocked off Murray State 72-68 on Wednesday night.

D’Amico was 8 of 16 shooting (4 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Salukis (18-10, 10-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Hensley, who broke a tie with 41 seconds left and iced the win with two free throws witheight seconds to go, finished 6 of 7 from the field to add 15 points. Trent Brown shot 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Jacobi Wood led the way for the Racers (11-17, 8-9) with 17 points and six rebounds. Quincy Anderson added 15 points for Murray State. Nick Ellington also had 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up