CSU Northridge Matadors take on the UC Riverside Highlanders on 5-game slide

UC Riverside Highlanders (8-14, 3-7 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (13-9, 4-6 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge aims to stop its five-game losing streak when the Matadors take on UC Riverside.

The Matadors have gone 7-3 in home games. CSU Northridge is the top team in the Big West averaging 42.2 points in the paint. De’Sean Allen-Eikens leads the Matadors scoring 11.3.

The Highlanders have gone 3-7 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside has a 6-13 record against teams over .500.

CSU Northridge is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 45.5% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than CSU Northridge gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen-Eikens is averaging 17.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Matadors. Dionte Bostick is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Isaiah Moses is averaging 13 points and 4.7 assists for the Highlanders. Barrington Hargress is averaging 12.1 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

