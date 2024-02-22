CSU Northridge hosts UC Davis after Johnson’s 22-point game

UC Davis Aggies (15-11, 10-5 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (17-10, 8-7 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (15-11, 10-5 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (17-10, 8-7 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -1; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays the CSU Northridge Matadors after Ty Johnson scored 22 points in UC Davis’ 67-61 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Matadors have gone 9-4 in home games. CSU Northridge leads the Big West with 41.9 points in the paint led by De’Sean Allen-Eikens averaging 11.3.

The Aggies are 10-5 in conference play. UC Davis is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

CSU Northridge’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UC Davis gives up. UC Davis averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game CSU Northridge allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dionte Bostick is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 15 points and 1.7 steals. Allen-Eikens is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Elijah Pepper is scoring 21.1 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Aggies. Johnson is averaging 18.7 points, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

