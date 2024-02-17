CSU Fullerton takes on UCSD, seeks to stop 4-game skid

CSU Fullerton Titans (11-14, 4-9 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (16-9, 10-3 Big West) San Diego; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

CSU Fullerton Titans (11-14, 4-9 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (16-9, 10-3 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton enters the matchup with UCSD as losers of four straight games.

The Tritons are 11-1 in home games. UCSD ranks second in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.8 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Titans are 4-9 in Big West play. CSU Fullerton has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UCSD averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.8 per game CSU Fullerton allows. CSU Fullerton averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.0 per game UCSD gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayden Gray is averaging 9.3 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tritons. Bryce Pope is averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games for UCSD.

Max Jones is averaging 15.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Titans. Dominic Brewton is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.