CSU Fullerton hosts Hawaii following Coleman’s 23-point game

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (11-10, 3-6 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (11-10, 4-5 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Titans -1.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii visits the CSU Fullerton Titans after Noel Coleman scored 23 points in Hawaii’s 83-73 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Titans have gone 5-3 in home games. CSU Fullerton ranks seventh in the Big West with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by John Square Jr. averaging 1.2.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 3-6 against Big West opponents. Hawaii ranks fifth in the Big West with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin McKoy averaging 4.8.

CSU Fullerton averages 66.9 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 67.4 Hawaii allows. Hawaii has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of CSU Fullerton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grayson Carper is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging seven points. Dominic Brewton is shooting 41.1% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

JoVon McClanahan is averaging 9.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Coleman is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

