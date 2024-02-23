CSU Fullerton hosts Bostick and CSU Northridge

CSU Northridge Matadors (17-11, 8-8 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (12-15, 5-10 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (17-11, 8-8 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (12-15, 5-10 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge faces the CSU Fullerton Titans after Dionte Bostick scored 23 points in CSU Northridge’s 66-65 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

The Titans have gone 6-5 at home. CSU Fullerton has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Matadors are 8-8 in Big West play. CSU Northridge is the Big West leader with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Keonte Jones averaging 5.7.

CSU Fullerton scores 67.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 73.0 CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge averages 7.8 more points per game (76.0) than CSU Fullerton gives up to opponents (68.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominic Brewton is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Titans. Max Jones is averaging 10.1 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 33.8% over the past 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Keonte Jones is averaging 11.3 points, seven rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Matadors. Gianni Hunt is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Matadors: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

