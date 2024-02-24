CSU Fullerton hosts Bostick and CSU Northridge

CSU Northridge Matadors (17-11, 8-8 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (12-15, 5-10 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (17-11, 8-8 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (12-15, 5-10 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits the CSU Fullerton Titans after Dionte Bostick scored 23 points in CSU Northridge’s 66-65 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

The Titans are 6-5 on their home court. CSU Fullerton is 6-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Matadors are 8-8 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge is fourth in college basketball scoring 41.8 points per game in the paint led by De’Sean Allen-Eikens averaging 11.3.

CSU Fullerton’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of CSU Fullerton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominic Brewton is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Titans. Max Jones is averaging 10.1 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Allen-Eikens is shooting 49.5% and averaging 18.4 points for the Matadors. Gianni Hunt is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Matadors: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

