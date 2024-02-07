CSU Bakersfield visits UC Riverside following Hargress’ 20-point showing

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (9-13, 4-7 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (8-15, 3-8 Big West) Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (9-13, 4-7 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (8-15, 3-8 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside hosts the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Barrington Hargress scored 20 points in UC Riverside’s 76-70 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Highlanders are 7-3 in home games. UC Riverside ranks sixth in the Big West with 13.4 assists per game led by Isaiah Moses averaging 4.5.

The Roadrunners are 4-7 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield is 6-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

UC Riverside is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 43.0% CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents. CSU Bakersfield averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UC Riverside gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses is averaging 13.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Highlanders. Benjamin Griscti is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Kaleb Higgins is scoring 17.1 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Roadrunners. Corey Stephenson is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

