CSU Bakersfield visits Hargress and UC Riverside

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (9-13, 4-7 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (8-15, 3-8 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -4.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Barrington Hargress scored 20 points in UC Riverside’s 76-70 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Highlanders are 7-3 on their home court. UC Riverside averages 8.9 turnovers per game and is 5-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Roadrunners are 4-7 in conference play. CSU Bakersfield is sixth in the Big West with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Modestas Kancleris averaging 6.1.

UC Riverside averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.7 per game CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UC Riverside gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moses is averaging 13.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Highlanders. Hargress is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Kaleb Higgins is scoring 17.1 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Roadrunners. Corey Stephenson is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

