CSU Bakersfield plays conference foe Long Beach State

Long Beach State Beach (13-8, 5-4 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-12, 3-6 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beach -3.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Big West foes CSU Bakersfield and Long Beach State meet on Thursday.

The Roadrunners are 6-2 in home games. CSU Bakersfield is eighth in the Big West scoring 68.3 points while shooting 42.7% from the field.

The Beach have gone 5-4 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State is 6-8 against opponents over .500.

CSU Bakersfield is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Long Beach State allows to opponents. Long Beach State scores 9.7 more points per game (78.4) than CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents (68.7).

The Roadrunners and Beach meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marvin McGhee is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 7.8 points. Kaleb Higgins is averaging 15.3 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 17.5 points for the Beach. Aboubacar Traore is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Beach: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 40.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.