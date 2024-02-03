CSU Bakersfield hosts UCSB after Higgins’ 34-point outing

UCSB Gauchos (12-8, 5-5 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (9-12, 4-6 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (12-8, 5-5 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (9-12, 4-6 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield takes on the UCSB Gauchos after Kaleb Higgins scored 34 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 82-76 overtime victory against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Roadrunners are 7-2 in home games. CSU Bakersfield is eighth in the Big West scoring 69.0 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Gauchos have gone 5-5 against Big West opponents. UCSB averages 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

CSU Bakersfield averages 69.0 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 72.7 UCSB allows. UCSB averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than CSU Bakersfield gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Higgins is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Ajay Mitchell is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Gauchos. Cole Anderson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.