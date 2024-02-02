CSU Bakersfield hosts UCSB after Higgins’ 34-point game

UCSB Gauchos (12-8, 5-5 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (9-12, 4-6 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (12-8, 5-5 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (9-12, 4-6 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield takes on the UCSB Gauchos after Kaleb Higgins scored 34 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 82-76 overtime victory against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Roadrunners have gone 7-2 at home. CSU Bakersfield ranks sixth in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.0 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Gauchos are 5-5 in Big West play. UCSB is 1-1 in one-possession games.

CSU Bakersfield averages 69.0 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 72.7 UCSB allows. UCSB has shot at a 51.3% rate from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of CSU Bakersfield have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Higgins is shooting 41.2% and averaging 17.0 points for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Ajay Mitchell is averaging 20.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Gauchos. Yohan Traore is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

